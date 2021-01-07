Local health expert answers questions about COVID-19 vaccine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – So far, only health care professionals, first responders, nursing home staff and residents, and a few other groups have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio. The second phase is on the horizon and includes the general public.

Dr. James Kravec, the chief clinical officer for Mercy Health Youngstown, said the vaccine is the “end game.”

“We’re into our tenth month now of the pandemic, and people have asked me time and time again what’s the end game? When can we get back to normal? I believe that the vaccine is the end game,” Kravec said. “I truly believe as I weigh the risk and benefit of receiving the vaccine versus contracting COVID-19, to me, there was no question.”

Kravec admits the process has been much shorter than with other vaccines, so he understands why many have questions or concerns but trusts the FDA’s decision to grant emergency use.

“The overall rate of vaccination is lower than what I would have wanted,” he said. “I can say very confidently that I would recommend this to the public.”

Kravec says there are several misconceptions circulating about the vaccine. The first is that the COVID-19 vaccine will changes someone’s DNA or genetic makeup.

“What we know of messenger RNA vaccines is that is not how they work. They affect the spike protein within our body that helps create antibodies. They don’t change our DNA,” Kravec said.

Another misconception, according to Kravec, is that the vaccine causes serious side effects.

“Vaccines cause an immune reaction in the person. That’s what they are supposed to do. When I hear about sore arms and aches and fever, that is what is supposed to happen,” Kravec said. “I think we need to refute these when we hear them. I’m trying every day. I have conversations with people about this.”

Here are some more facts about COVID-19: (Source: Dr. Kravec)

Someone who’s had COVID-19 can get it again, so they should still get the vaccine

You can also still get the virus even after you get the vaccine because it takes about 14 days to start having an effect, so Kravec says staying vigilant is still important.

“It doesn’t mean we can stop our public health measures of hygiene and social distancing, but the vaccine is, in my view, the end game of what is needed to get back to some semblance of normalcy,” Kravec said.

