COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District is again hosting a free prostate screening clinic, according to a press release.

The “prostate-specific antigen” (PSA) screening will be available by appointment on Thursday, June 9, at the Health District, located at 7360 State Route 45, Lisbon, Ohio.

There will be no charge for those who live in Columbiana County and are part of the General Health District, but people who live outside of Columbiana County and are not part of the General Health District will be charged $25 in cash for a screening.

The American Cancer Society recommends men over 50 get a PSA screening each year. African-American men and men with a familial history of prostate cancer should get PSA screenings annually starting at 45 because they are at higher risk.