(WKBN) – After attending this year’s Ohio Public Health Conference in Lewis Center, a local health district took home some hardware.

The Columbiana County Health District was presented with a trophy for the Ohio Department of Health Director’s Award. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff gave it to Health Commissioner Wesley Vins.

It was decided to give them the award for their ongoing response to the East Palestine train derailment.

The best part is, Vins had no idea it was happening.

“So after I received the award, I had the opportunity to present just briefly and impromptu to all of my partners and fellow colleagues around the state of Ohio. I was sure to stress, you know, how proud I was with my staff and our board and our community relationships that we have and our public health relationships that brought other health districts to assist us in our response,” Vins said.

Vins believes this is the first time they’ve won the award.

He also says they’ll continue to serve the community through their clinic and water testing. As for what people need, he says it’s different for everyone.