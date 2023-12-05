CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s head football coach is stepping down after 23 seasons with the team.

Pavlansky told WKBN’s Ryan Allison, “It just feels like the right time.”

Coach Mike Pavlanksy spent 41 years in coaching — 27 years at Canfield and 23 years as head coach.

Last year, he led the Canfield Cardinals to their first state championship in school history, with a defeat of Bloom-Carroll (35-14) at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Pavlansky has an overall record of 183-72.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Ryan Allison contributed to this report.