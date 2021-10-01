Local hair salon hosting raffle to benefit siblings left parentless after mom’s death

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A salon in Boardman is trying to raise some money for two boys left parentless after their mother recently died.

The “X-Static About Hair” salon is on Market Street across from Panera.

The owner, Jen Iamurri, has 40 items in the salon’s lobby that are being auctioned.

The money will go to the two sons of Heidi Niec, who worked at the salon. She died of a heart attack on August 24 and the boys’ father died a few years ago.

“Oh, tragic. It’s horrible. So our hearts have gone out to them and Heidi’s family and actually, the community’s hearts have gone out to them as well. We’ve just been blown away with their generosity,” Iamurri said.

The two boys are Aston and Starling Hover, ages 11 and nine. They have been split up for now — each is living with a set of grandparents.

The drawing will take place next Friday, October 8.