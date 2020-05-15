Local gyms offer virtual workouts, raising funds for the United Way

The workouts are $10 per class and the gyms will donate the proceeds to the United Way

(WKBN) – Local gyms are inviting people across the Valley to do a virtual workout for a good cause on Saturday.

Mega Barre Youngstown, the YMCA, the Train Station, HIT Ohio, Studio Oxygen and Body Temple Fitness are taking part in Sweat United.

The workouts are $10 per class and the gyms will donate the proceeds to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

“A feel-good type of initiative that we wanted to do and hopefully help whoever in the Valley who needs it,” said Laura Zavadil from Mega Barre Youngstown.

They are teaming up with YoFresh, who will give a coupon to everyone who registers.

“This is what we feel is right and helping others is always in your best interest,” said Caroline Ritenour from YoFresh.

You can take classes from any of the studios. Some start at 6 a.m. and they can be found on various online platforms.

