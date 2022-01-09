NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Many local fitness centers are facing challenges from the pandemic.

One fitness center in Niles faced these challenges right when they opened.

Commit to be Fit’s first day of business was March 16, 2020 — the day Governor Mike DeWine closed businesses across Ohio.

The gym could not operate for another two and a half months. Gym owner Darin Ward says other local gyms have faced similar challenges.

“I guess the one positive they had is they were in business before the pandemic. Our opening day was when everything was shut down because of the pandemic,” Ward said.

Ward said the community has been very supportive in the tough times.