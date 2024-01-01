(WKBN) — Dumbbells, ellipticals, rowing machines — getting fit is a common New Year’s resolution. According to a study by Forbes, improving fitness is the most common resolution for 2024 — including in the Valley.

Shawn Schumaker owns Team BSS Training and Fitness in Boardman. He says changing one’s overall health is what drives more people to get fit for a New Year.

“We usually do see an increase in membership, usually with our increases of membership, we keep a majority of the people who do increase,” Schumaker said. “Sitting around, not doing a whole lot, being inactive, not eating very well like it starts to impact your health negatively. So people like to find ways to improve their health. And at the beginning of the year, fitness and the new nutrition and everything is the go-to.”

At Global Health and Fitness in Howland, manager Bryce Larabee says improving fitness is a resolution about doing something good for yourself.

“That’s definitely something we see, you know, year in and year out. We see a huge influx of people starting the new year off with whatever health goals they might have,” Larabee said. “It’s not about lifting hundreds of pounds or looking, you know, incredibly muscly. It’s about just putting yourself first because it’s a huge thing, not only for your body and for your health, but also for mental health.”

Sticking to your fitness goals in 2024 can be a tough task, but both gym owners say it can be done.

“Start with a goal that seems within reach, you know, because once you get that goal and … you’ve accomplished that, then you’re going to start setting more. And then it just keeps going,” Larabee said.

“Even if you tell yourself, ‘all right, I’m going to go to the gym today and do three reps,’ at least you got to the gym that day. You did three reps,” Schumaker said. “And chances are once you get going and it becomes a habit, just like brushing your teeth, then it becomes actually hard to stop.”