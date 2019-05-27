Local gym offers 'Murph Challenge' in honor of fallen soldier

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - As many Americans take time this Memorial Day to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, one gym in the Valley is doing that through a workout.

The Murph Challenge was created in 2014 to honor Lt. Michael P. Murphy. Murphy died in Afghanistan in 2005 while serving with the Navy Seals. His story inspired the movie "The Lone Survivor."

The workout comes from one Murphy would do as part of his regular regiment. This caught the attention of the owner of The Train Station. The local gym now has dozens of people doing the workout in honor of Murphy and all soldiers.

"I think common in America we kind of take that freedom for granted, but it's something that has been paid for by many lives, so for us to take one day and really focus on what these people gave for us is huge," said Patrick McGlone, director of fitness.

The Murph Challenge consists of the following:

1-mile run

100 pullups

200 pushups

300 squats

Another 1-mile run

If some even feel confident enough, they can choose to wear a 20-pound weighted vest to add to the workout.

The workout is happening Monday beginning at 9 a.m. at Train Station Fitness, 6001 Southern Blvd., Youngstown. The workout is free to all who want to participate.