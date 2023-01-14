HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Two local groups joined forces in Hermitage to help homeless veterans and others stay warm for the winter.

Trail’s End Conservancy hosted its Winter Warm-Up and Stuff the Bus coat giveaway Saturday at the conservancy in Hermitage. The conservancy partnered with Youngstown Blue Coats for the drive.

Both groups passed out winter coats and other items to those who needed them, and also collected donations for homeless veterans.

The conservancy helps veterans with a variety of needs, but also works with the veterans with horseback riding.

Jim Gibson, founder and co-owner of Trail’s End, said his goal with the program is to help his fellow veterans before it’s too late.

“Our primary purpose is just to get the vets together, get them talking, getting them to connect with each other, connect them with some of the services available, so they don’t go down that road,” Gibson said.

The Greenville Elks Lodge 145 also pitched in on Saturday, donating 50 free box lunches to those in need.

To learn more about Trail’s End Conservancy, visit its Facebook page.