YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some local people and organizations have been coming together to work on solutions and progress for the betterment of local communities.

“Building a Better Table” was created by some like-minded people who wanted to share solutions and ideas with one another.

Now, multiple organizations have been meeting to build off of each other.

“We want to build a better table, and we want to educate our community about how they can build power individually or together, and how building power can shape our future of our community,” said Myles Jay, community organizer with Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

On Monday, the third and final meeting of the “Blueprint Series” was held at the YWCA in Youngstown. Several speakers were able to give presentations and speak on sharing information.

“We want to begin to solve some real community issues that have been going on in Youngstown and in Warren. So we want to bring solutions to the table,” Jay said.

Some of the topics discussed in the series include SOBE Concerned Citizens’ ongoing efforts to stop the plant from opening in the city, Ohio Issue One and what all it entails and tenant organizing by the Girard Tenant Association.

Jay says the group plans to create cohort-style meetings where they can offer training to community members. Some of the organizations working together include the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, United Returning Citizens, the YWCA, the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown and more.

The next series of meetings will be announced soon. To sign up, you can fill out a form on the organization’s website.