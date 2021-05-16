Local group to gather Sunday in response to Israeli violence

They're meeting today at 4 p.m. in Boardman at the corner of Market Street and 224

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As acts of violence are increasing overseas in Israel and Gaza, a group in Youngstown is showing up to bring about more awareness.

The Youngstown chapter of the US Palestinian Community Network announced they’ll be gathering Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Youngstown Arab-American Community Center.

They’re meeting in Boardman at the corner of Market Street and 224.

In a flier they said their goal is to raise awareness about the “innocent Palestinians” put in danger during the war conflict in Sheikh Jarrah and the surrounding cities of Jerusalem.

As violence continues in the Gaza strip, more groups in Youngstown are speaking up to show their support.