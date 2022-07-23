MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) — A local group hosted an event Saturday to raise money for revitalization projects in Brandy Spring Park.

The Brandy Springs Revival Committee is working to bring the park back to its former glory, such as installing a splash pad and a new playground.

The group held the first-ever Mercer Community Day to raise money for the upcoming projects.

Committee members say they want to have a place where families and kids can have fun.

“Hoping that by people coming in and appreciating what we can do here and work together as a community, that we can have those same memories for our children and future generations,” said Kayla Coryea, committee member.

Another group member, Amanda Hoban, said people of all ages have gotten involved in the projects.

“We’ve gotten a lot of people with younger families involved, and we’re really wanting to create inclusive places for kids and families to play,” said Hoban.

The park is privately own, meaning it runs on donations and volunteers.

The Brandy Springs Revival Committee encourages volunteers to join and is always willing to accept donations.