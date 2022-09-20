TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s just seven weeks until the November General Election and the League of Women Voters of Trumbull County was doing their part to make sure people are registered.

The League had a table set up in the entrance of Boscov’s at the Eastwood Mall today.

It was all for National Voter Registration Day.

League members provided absentee ballot applications, voter registration forms and information on how to change your name or address.

“We usually don’t get very many in other words we don’t get a line up but we’ll get questions and give out information too,” said Kirsten Burkey of the League of Women Voters of Trumbull County.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election is October 11. Early voting starts October 12.