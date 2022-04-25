YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Nancy Burnett was one of two women with the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation that traveled overseas.

She explained her first-hand experience while volunteering at the Ukraine-Poland Border.

She and Lisa Long were there at the beginning of April. During this time they spoke to refugees and others volunteering. Monday they will be sharing pictures and videos at a lunch and learn event.

Burnett described her experience in two words: heartbreaking and heartwarming.

“The heartbreaking of course is the stories, the people we met. The heartwarming part is also the people we met because we witnessed so many selfless volunteers and professionals who were working 16 hours a day with these people,” said Burnett.

Burnett says at another presentation people asked, ‘what do refugees look like?’

Her answer was simple: like you and I. She said most of them are young women and children.

Burnett says many refugees are reluctant to leave the border area. They are holding on to hope to one day to return home.

“They want to remain, for the most part, close to the border. so, that when conditions improve, and if they are able to, they can return. But if we think about it, for most of them there’s not much to return to, Burnett said.

One thing during our conversation that stuck with me is the lesson that was re-taught during her journey is

gratitude.

Burnett said she is grateful her biggest decision of the day is not whether or not to pick up her life and flee her country. It is a perspective she says she carries with her everyday.

Burnett says the world has been kind to refugees at the border. There are plenty of clothing and food to supply people. She said what is needed the most is simply money. Money that would help pay for travel expenses, housing, and prescription medications just to name a few.

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation is continuing to collect donations. Monday’s lunch and learn is at noon here at the Jewish Community Center. It is $15 dollars to cover the cost of lunch.



Visit jewishyoungstown.org to register for the in person event or to register for the Zoom link.