Local group aims to fight addiction through education

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The loss of a loved one is never easy, especially when they are taken by drug addiction. Opioid addiction and overdoses are a persisting problem in the Valley and one group is trying to stop it in its tracks by educating.

Vaughn Crisci with the “Just One” Program lost his son Sean at the age of 33 on August 1, 2014 to a drug overdose.

“I was devastated. Losing a child is the worst thing in the world,” he said.

Crisci says for about a year he sat around depressed, distraught and delusional until his daughter told him there was going to be an event to bring awareness to drug addiction. That’s when he knew he had to be a part of it.

Pathway to Freedom was the product through Vision Ministries, which started because they want drugs to stop ruining their community and killing so many people. Their message is:

“We want people to start talking about this, this can’t stay silent. We have to educate our children, our grandchildren. It only takes one pill, one line, one hit to kill somebody,” Crisci said.

Crisci says people can recover like his daughter who is now six years clean.

He says they started the organization to reach the people and to let them know someone cares about them.

“Just one, just one person can make a difference. One person can help one other person, one person can help another person and if we continue to do this, we can see a great change,” Crisci said.

He says they are more than willing to go anywhere they are needed to share their message and to help people battling addiction.

If any communities want to get involved, visit Vision Ministries’ website for more information.

Vision Ministries – Pathway to Hope is having an event Wednesday night for community leaders called “Just One” to bring awareness to the ongoing opioid crisis in the area.

The event is a one hour long presentation that starts at 6 p.m. at The Confluence in New Castle.

They will be talking about the crisis and ways they can work together to bring addiction down.