STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re two days from Thanksgiving and people are preparing for the big feast. The grocery stores are busy and some items may cost more this year.

It just wouldn’t be the holidays without a rush at the grocery store for any last-minute items.

Tuesday evening, the Struthers IGA store was busy, but owner Don Gabriel expected it to pick up even more throughout the evening.

“It started out fairly brisk and as the day goes on it gets busier, as anticipated. Fortunately, weather’s good, so that’s not keeping people back and holding off for later,” he said.

But what customers really want to know is how’s the store’s stock of things like turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce?

“Fortunately, we’re in better shape this year than the last couple of years. The supply chain has somewhat recovered, and all categories are in good supply,” Gabriel said.

On average, turkey prices have gone up 24 percent nationally, mashed potatoes are 20 percent higher, cranberry sauce is 18 percent higher and key ingredients for pumpkin pie have gone up anywhere from 23 to 75 percent.

But with these increased prices across the nation, Gabriel is assuring his customers that his store is taking the hit. He wants to ensure his customers get the best price possible when it comes to their Thanksgiving dinners.

“A lot of the local grocers absorb and invest in Thanksgiving and pass it on to the customers. It’s been a long tradition and still continuing that way,” Gabriel said.

Customers are saying that with COVID-19 in the rear-view mirror this year, they’re just happy to be able to spend more time with their families.