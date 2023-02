BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Meijer store in Boardman is offering a 10% produce discount to SNAP recipients.

The deal runs through March 31 and is available in-store only at stores in Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The discount is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meijer has offered SNAP discounts in the past, which run for a specific period of time.