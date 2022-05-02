WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A family-owned greenhouse is celebrating this spring. It has a solid foundation and is ready to bloom again.

Gilmore’s Greenhouse is celebrating its 80th year anniversary. Gilmore’s has been locally owned and operated since 1942. John Gilmore is the grandson of the founder.

“We’ve been fortunate. We’ve had a great customer base, and we are really happy with the way things have worked out,” said John.

Gilmore’s Greenhouse is open year round. As a tradition, loyal customers return every year to buy their favorite plants.

“It’s rewarding. It’s really exciting when people come in and they are happy to shop around and pick up their plants,” said John.

John said he is hopeful future generations will carry on the family legacy.

“We got some fourth generations, my children and my sister’s children, hanging around a bit, so hopefully there will be a fifth someday,” said John.

For John and the rest of the Gilmore family, running a year-round greenhouse requires hard work.

“It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of time and effort and maybe a different lifestyle than people want to do,” said John.

John said it’s been even more work to deal with this difficult spring weather.

“The cold, wet and rainy days. You got to be careful to not get things too wet. In those situations the plants obviously need water but they don’t want to be soaked. They need to dry out,” said John.

Gilmore’s Greenhouse said to be safe only plant your cold weather crops like broccoli, cabbage, lettuce and strawberries. Hold off on planting your annuals until the temperature is consistently higher.