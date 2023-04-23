HARTFORD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday morning, firefighters from multiple departments in Trumbull County battled flames for several hours at a local greenhouse.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, a passerby noticed flames and called the owner of Hartford Greenhouses on state Route 7. The owner then called 911.

When crews arrived, they started extinguishing the fire, but their efforts were hampered by a shortened water supply due to the closure of Route 7 for construction. The closure slowed the responding trucks coming from northern departments.

Crews spent about five hours battling the blaze.

A firefighter and another person were checked out at the scene by medical personnel, but they weren’t taken to a hospital.

According to Brookfield Fire Department, the cause of the fire was accidental, but the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating further.

Credit: Brookfield Fire/EMS

Credit: Brookfield Fire/EMS

Credit: Brookfield Fire/EMS

Credit: Brookfield Fire/EMS

“With spring flowers, plants and trees coming into full bloom, this unfortunate fire could’ve not happened at a worse time for the business, its owners and the community they serve,” the Facebook post from Brookfield fire reads.