Local graduate to appear on Jeopardy Friday night

(WKBN) – A Boardman and Westminster graduate will be on Jeopardy Friday night.

Kelly Lake said she has grown up watching the game show and has tried multiple times to get on.

She made an agreement not to give away the results of the show but said her love for reading helped her out.

Lake said it was a very surreal feeling and was very excited to meet Alex Trebek, but she was still able to focus on the game.

“I feel like once the game started, I was very focused. It still felt like it was going very fast and was kind of a blur, but I felt like I was totally focused on the game once it started,” she said.

Her episode will air at 7 p.m. on channel 27.

Lake’s mother and father work for WKBN/WYTV News.