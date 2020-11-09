Local graduate reflects on time spent as contestant on Jeopardy!, meeting Alex Trebek

She says she feels fortunate that she was able to be on the show while Trebek was the host

(WKBN) – People all over the world are mourning Alex Trebek’s death. His decades on Jeopardy! bring back a lot of memories for people even here in the Valley.

A Valley native was a contestant on the show that aired in June, and she talked about how she’s taking the news.

Kelly Lake is a Boardman and Westminster graduate and daughter of a WKBN employee.

She says she feels fortunate that she was able to be on the show while Trebek was the host.

“He’s amazing. He’s the best game show host out there,” Lake said.

She says she had waited years to be on Jeopardy! and this summer she finally got her chance.

“I tried for quite a long time actually. I took the online test for many years, and I auditioned in person a few times, and finally, I was called to be on the show,” Lake said.

As fate would have it, that day was one of Trebek’s last on set.

“When I was taping, it was right at the beginning of COVID. It was actually the last day of taping before they shut down production due to COVID,” Lake said.

But today’s news made it a much sadder day.

“I was pretty upset when I found out. I think everyone anticipated that this day would come, but it’s still kind of a shock when it actually happens,” she said.

Lake says Jeopardy! won’t be the same without Trebek, but she’s glad she got to play the game.

“I feel very lucky to have been with him on the show as the host. He can never really be replaced,” she said. “It was a great experience. Even though I didn’t win, I’ll always look back on the experience very fondly.”

Lake says when she was on the show, she wasn’t sure if she would get the chance to take a photo with Trebek because of COVID-19, but she was able to get her chance.

She also says that when she was there, she noticed Trebek was in good spirits and friendly to the audience and contestants.

