YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- In 2019 Governor Mike DeWine signed the heartbeat bill into law, but it never was enacted.

A federal judge struck it down.

But, that all changed when the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. That begged the question: with less people seeking abortions are adoption agencies prepared for a potential influx in babies.

The Mahoning County Children Services Executive director Randall Muth said they have had plenty of time waiting for the bill to pass.

“In the abstract we started thinking about how would we respond if Ohio substantially reduced access to abortion services. So we’ve had opportunity to plan,” said Muth.

Muth said he doesn’t think it will be as bad as the meth and heroine crises in the early and mid-2000s.

He says there is always a need for parents to adopt or foster children.

The MCCS website has more information about how you can become a foster parent or begin the adoption process. Muth said that though they can take in children, he says that going through a private agency may be a better option for some.

Both have pros and cons. If you are looking to stay anonymous, Safe Haven laws can be used. This would go through a public agency, like Mahoning County Children services. The other option is working with a private agency. This is can be a more intimate experience for the birth parents and the adoptive ones.

Muth says that the disadvantage to a public agency is that they can’t get involved until a child is born. He says that MCCS will work with parents using safe haven laws who are ok with being known. The agency will provide opportunity to work with parents to find the best solution.

They can help work towards resolving the circumstances that led to the decision if you want, or find a permanent home for the child.

“Private agencies can work with you from the moment you make that decision, all the way through finding a permanent home for your child,” said Muth.

There is always a need for foster and adoptive parents. If you are interested you can find more information on the Mahoning County Children Services website.