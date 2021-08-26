Local GOP lawmaker on national news calling Biden’s Afghanistan plan ‘failure’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Bill Johnson, R-Marietta, was on Fox Business Wednesday blasting President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Johnson is a U.S. Air Force veteran and director of the Chief Information Officer Staff at U.S. Special Operations Command. He worked directly with senior congressional and Secretary of Defense representatives, as well as top leaders in the U.S. intelligence community, to ensure America’s Special Operations forces were adequately equipped to carry out critical national security missions.

Johnson addressed the Aug. 30 deadline that the Taliban has given the U.S. for evacuations.

“It makes us completely out of options. We are the most powerful nation on the planet and we’re essentially capitulating to the Taliban. The Taliban issued a statement there will be consequences if we’re not out by August 31. This is a Biden Administration, President Biden set this deadline, not the Taliban,” Johnson said.

His comments come just one day before a blast was reported outside the Kabul airport on Thursday where thousands of people have gathered to try to flee the country on Western airlift since the Taliban seized power earlier this month. The Pentagon confirmed the blast where at least two people were killed and 15 others injured.

Western nations had warned of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport in the waning days of the massive evacuation efforts.

“We already know the Taliban can’t be trusted,” Johnson said on Wednesday before the suicide attack. “We should have known that going in. When you develop a strategic plan like this, you plan for the worst case, and you have contingencies for every scenario from nothing to everything. And here it appears that we have no answers to some of the most basic questions like what do we do when that deadline gets there and we’re not out yet,” Johnson said.

Congressman Tim Ryan has not issued a statement on the situation in Afghanistan since an Aug. 16 news release saying that his team is keeping an eye on the situation. Here’s the statement: