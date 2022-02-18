YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The CEO of Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries is stepping down.

Mark Goloja has resigned to pursue another professional opportunity, according to an announcement from the organization.

His last day is Friday.

The board of directors has appointed COO Annie Phillips as the interim CEO.

Goloja and Phillips have been working together over the past weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

“Mark has led Goodwill with dignity and respect, and we appreciate his contributions to our team, our

organization and our community,” Phillips said. “I am excited for Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries to continue developing as a multifaceted community resource and enhancing our delivery of services to the area.”

It is not clear when a new CEO will be appointed.