HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Don’t miss your chance to support breast cancer research Monday in Pennsylvania.

Pink on the Links golf outing will have 18 holes starting at Dum Dum and ending at Avalon at Buhl Park.

There will also be a chance for a million dollar shootout!

Check-in starts at 9 a.m., and shotgun starts at 10 a.m.