Local golf course starts preparing for spring season

The Knoll Run Golf Course is starting the process of getting the 18 hole course in shape

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – One sure sign of spring approaching is when activity starts buzzing at local golf courses.

The Knoll Run Golf Course is starting the process of getting the 18 hole course in shape.

Course Superintendent David Boos has a full-time crew of eight groundskeepers. He says they’ll soon be working on some changes like adding new tee boxes for ladies and seniors. That’s in addition to clearing the remnants of winter.

“Now the snow is gone, it’s time to get the place cleaned up — leaves blowed off the greens, sticks picked up, get the greens rolled, get the cups changed that have, you know, been in the same spot for two months. Just make the course nice for the people. As long as we get the weather, we can get out there and do it,” he said.

Boos says Knoll Run usually averages about 30,000 rounds a season. He thinks it was even higher last year because nearby western Pennsylvania courses were closed due to the pandemic.