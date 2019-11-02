Local golf course auctioned off after more than 50 years in business

Dozens of people showed up for the auction on Saturday

GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (WKBN) – A golf course that’s been in the area since 1962 has been auctioned off.

Twin Springs Golf Course in Guilford Lake has been owned by brothers Scott and Al Morris for the past 20 years. A few months ago, they made the decision to auction off the 78-acre, nine-hole course.

“The owner, one owner he’s having a little bit of health issues and so forth like that, so he, it’s just mutual decision to part ways with it,” said Jim Faulkner, a family friend of the owners.

Dozens of people showed up for the auction on Saturday. In the end, the golf course was auctioned off in parcels to three different people. It sold for a total of $522,500.

All the equipment and golf carts were also auctioned off. This included more than 30 golf carts, three tractors, several trailers, mowers and more.

Several people in attendance said they were sad to see it go.

“Tons of memories, great owners, just great people. They ran this as a family establishment, family-owned, and all of the friends are now family,” Faulkner said.