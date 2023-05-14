VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A special ceremony took place Sunday for a Girl Scout who has earned a high award for her project.

Zoe Fisher has earned the Gold Award for her Girl Scout project.

The Gold Award is the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts of the USA and is equivalent to the Boy Scout Eagle Award.

Community members, family and the church congregation joined in on the dedication at Vienna United Methodist Church.

The project — a playground that represents Noah’s arc — took Fisher about a year and a half to complete. She also built in new sidewalks and planted around the arc with the help of many volunteers.

Her family is extremely proud of her for the completion of the project and for earning the prestige award.

“Everyone’s support is really nice. It was a lot of hard work,” Fisher said. “The best part about it is just seeing the kids enjoy it because its for them.”

Only 5.4% of eligible Girl Scouts successfully earn the Gold Award.