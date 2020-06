Genealogist historian Stacey Adger was the guest speaker for the Mahoning Valley Historical Society's Bits and Bites program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, genealogist historian Stacey Adger was the guest speaker for the Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s Bits and Bites program.

Adger focused on the black migration to the Mahoning Valley.

These programs are now done virtually, so you can watch the program above or on the Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s YouTube channel.