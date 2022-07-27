HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who had been working at a Sunoco in Hubbard was in court on Wednesday for his alleged actions while on the job on November 30, 2021.

Steve Derosett, 37, was arraigned on a felony vandalism charge Wednesday.

According to a police report, the clerk who opened the store on Hubbard Youngstown Road on Nov. 30 reported finding it in disarray. Reports said that an employee told police that she first noticed a knife and a bag of cigarette tobacco that was cut open on the floor. The employee also pointed police to what appeared to be broken glass and plexiglass on the ground.

Police watched surveillance video from the store and reported seeing Derosett, an employee, getting increasingly intoxicated as he is working on closing up the store. In the video, Derosett can be seen stumbling into things. Police said that Derosett can be seen trying to light a cigarette with a knife and he appears to cut his hand in the process.

The video also showed Derosett trying to stab and slice bags of tobacco in front of him, according to the report.

Derosett’s boss told police that she received an early-morning text from him that she said was difficult to understand.

Officers tried looking for him but found out that he was in a crash in Liberty in which he hit a tree and was pinned inside the vehicle, causing him to be hospitalized.

On Wednesday, Derosett had his initial court appearance and waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. He was released Wednesday on $5,000 bond.

Derosett’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 18.