Local gas prices drop with recent stock market plunge

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Just within the past few days, gas prices have been going down at gas stations in the Valley.

27 First News crews found regular gas selling at $1.93 in Hubbard. This is at both the Valero and Sunoco at Routes 7 and 62.

Experts said the drop is due to coronavirus concerns. AAA expects the recent plunge in the stock market to send crude oil prices to their lowest prices in 14 months.

According to AAA, the national average is $2.41 per gallon and the state average is $2.21 per gallon.

The Mahoning County average is $2.21 per gallon, the Trumbull County average is $2.20 and the Columbiana County average is $2.25 per gallon.

The average in Pennsylvania is $2.62 per gallon. In Mercer County, the average is $2.74.