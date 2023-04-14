COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – As the trees and flowers show their spring blooms, visitors are flocking to a spot in Columbiana.

Landscaper John Hippley installed his first backyard garden in 1997. Since then, he and his workers have enlarged “Hippley Gardens.”

Now, it covers almost three acres just off of North Main Street, including a new Koi Pond that’s nearly completed.

Hippley said the gardens have attracted visitors from 46 states and nine countries.

“It’s great, especially when you’re out here working in the yard and you see little kids and their smiles on their faces, and even their parents. This little children’s garden over here we built it and when you enter it, it says ‘For the Child in All of Us.'”

Hippley doesn’t charge for people to walk through the gardens. You can learn more at hippleygardens.com