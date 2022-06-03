COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — A local garden opening Saturday has been in the making for five years.

Harvey’s Garden holds its grand opening Saturday at Firestone Farms in Columbiana. The garden is to honor Harvey Firestone, founder of Firestone Tire and Rubber Company.

Tracy Stuba is the gardener and driving force behind this sustainable project.

“I want to grow food and feed the community and continue on with that local movement,” said Stuba.

Stuba has a long love for gardening and the outdoors — a love inspired by her cousin Kyle Bullen. Bullen had the dream for a “farm to table” movement. He got the bid for the Firestone Farm restaurant and it came with a garden.

“He knew how much I loved to garden, and I grew his very first tomatoes that the germinated from seed and they were really special,” said Stuba.

Every summer as the restaurant grew, Stuba would help out in the garden. Bullen passed away a little while after opening the restaurant.

“I feel a great connection with this land and an even greater connection to Harvey Firestone and wanting to preserve that history,” said Stuba.

Stuba’s goal is to ultimately tell the history and evolution of agriculture and continue the farm-to-table movement through education and growing food.

“In everything I do, I try to continue on with my cousin Kyle’s dream,” said Stuba.

Stuba said this dream has been in the works for a long time and it’s so rewarding to finally see it come to fruition.

“I can’t even put it into words, and I really feel like it’s not even true and it’s so amazing. I didn’t have anything. All I had was my ideas,” said Stuba.

Firestone Farms will welcome vendors to the market every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with the new edition of the garden.

Some of the vendors are: