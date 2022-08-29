NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) — Local furniture, appliance, mattress and accessories retailer Sheely’s Furniture and Appliance is celebrating 70 years in the region while also giving back to the community.

For every $1,000 customers spend now through Sept. 10, they’ll receive a $70 discount when they donate to Akron Children’s Hospital.

“We recognize our customers, many of whom are now second- and third-generation with us, [for the store’s success],” said Sheely’s principal owner Jessica Smith.

“Our educated and committed staff, many of whom have been with us for decades, is a major reason why we attract and maintain our customer base,” said general manager and principal owner Jeff Curry. “Their product knowledge and design sense are unsurpassed in the region. They can answer any inquiry a customer has.”

Dale Sheely, Sr. founded the store in 1952.