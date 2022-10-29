LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem funeral director plead guilty to two counts of bribery Friday morning.

Robert Greenisen, 56, entered his official plea Friday after Columbiana County Sheriff’s Deputies believed he was trying to gain favor with County Municipal Court Judge Timothy McNicol, according to the Morning Journal.

Deputies say they believe Greenisen left an envelope with $500 and a note asking for consideration for Greenisen on April 14 , according to the Morning Journal.

Greenisen was also found guilty of an OVI earlier this year and sentenced to 183 days of jail.

For the bribery, Greenisen is set to face a minimum of nine months in jail, with a maximum of three years. He also must pay a fine of $10,000.

Greenisen’s sentencing hearing is set for January 27.