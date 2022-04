LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A local funeral director is facing a felony bribery charge, according to the Salem News.

Robert Greenisen was arraigned Monday. Columbiana County Sheriff’s Deputies believe he was attempting to gain favor with County Municipal Court Judge Timothy McNicol.

Deputies say they believe Greenisen left an envelope with $500 and a note asking for consideration for Greenisen on April 14.

He was scheduled for a pretrial before McNicol on April 18 on OVI charges.