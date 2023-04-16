SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Grey Matters Walk here in Sharpsville was created to help fund brain tumor research after the creator was also diagnosed with a brain tumor over 10 years ago.

Brian Skibo wanted to create the event after his own diagnosis with a brain tumor in 2012.

In 2016, his symptoms started getting more severe, forcing him to undergo expensive treatment.

He says there are only a few FDA-approved treatments for brain tumors, he hopes more research will help lessen the cost.

“One pill cost $2,000 then the other treatment for it, two pills that were another $2,000 and then I.V., whatever that costs, I can’t remember, but on top of that. And that’s the thing about brain tumor patients is that annually they can come up to about $100,000 a year to treat brain tumors,” said Sibko.

The event includes a touch-a-truck event and fun walk and run at the Trout Island Trail. Participants should meet in the Lock, Stock and Barrel parking lot on East Shenango street.

Skibo has already surpassed his fundraising goal.

“The original goal was $5,000, but right now we’re approaching $6,000 so we surpassed the goal which shows me how great this community is, the hermitage community and the Shenango valley as a whole really came through,” he said.

All the funds will go to brain tumor research and creating FDA-approved treatments.

The event runs from noon until 3 p.m.

If you want to participate, you can register at the National Brain Tumor Society’s website.