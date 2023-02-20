WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Camelot Center is teaming up with a local magician and comedian to raise money for improvements to its facility.

The Camelot Center is hosting “an Evening of Comedy and Magic with Eric Thompson.” The 18- and-older event will take place this Saturday at Sorrento’s Banquet Hall on Parkman Road in Warren.

It’s the first fundraiser of its kind for the therapeutic riding center. Organizers hope to raise around $6,000 to help make the facility more wheelchair accessible.

“We want to continue concreting the rest of the front porch to the port-a-potty around to the viewing room and to the arena doors so it’s much easier for wheelchairs to get into the viewing room,” said Debbie Meeker of The Camelot Center.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $45 each and need to be purchased in advance. You can contact the Camelot Center to reserve your tickets.