Local foundation raises money for cancer patients for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a local foundation is doing what they can to raise money for cancer patients.

The Apple Breast Cancer Warrior Foundation started last November to help breast cancer patients with medical and deductible bills not covered by insurance.

On Saturday, they raised money for the foundation called the Monster Bash, selling food, 40 raffle items, a 50/50 and holding a best costume contest.

“Myself, I paid $15,000 out of pocket in deductibles, and I had insurance. So with this, I had a patient come up to me just now and say, Michelle, how do I apply for your foundation,” said Michelle Apple, the founder of the Apple Breast Cancer Warrior Foundation.

Apple says the foundation has put $30,000 back to the community for patients during their journeys.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will be donated to the organization that covers Trumbull, Columbiana and Mahoning counties and parts of Pennsylvania.

For more information, you can visit www.applebcwarrior.com.

