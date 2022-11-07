YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — About 35 local nonprofits will get a holiday gift this year.

The Community Foundation has committed $50,000 for Giving Tuesday.

Last year, it gave over $123,000 to various local nonprofits organizations.

The Community Foundation will match donations made to agency funds through the foundation, including Angels for Animals, Potential Development and the Warren City Schools Foundation.

“These aren’t funds that they’re dipping into to buy coffee at the office or new office equipment. This is really something that supports long-term sustainability for nonprofits,” says Josh Medore, Community Foundation engagement coordinator.

The campaign starts Nov. 29 and runs until the end of the year.