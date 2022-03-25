WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) –Two organizations focused on inclusion, meeting the needs of underrepresented communities and policy reform will share in grants totaling $400,000 from The Wean Foundation.

Ohio Voice and the Fund for our Economic Future are the two recipients of the Wean Foundation’s first quarter 2022 grants.

“Both organizations’ work relates directly to existing and new race equity and inclusion (REI) outcomes,”

said Wean Foundation President Jennifer Roller. “As our REI efforts deepen, so must our

intentionality which we will continue to demonstrate through our grantmaking, capacity building, and

convening and partnerships.”

The Fund for Our Economic Future is supported by a network of foundations, higher education, community development and government leaders who come together to learn, lead and develop ideas together to advance an inclusive economy.

Ohio Voice (OV) is recognized for its civic engagement work with nonprofits. At a local level, OV seeks to provide organizations in historically underrepresented communities with the support to do the daily organizing work of running and winning local campaigns to help win policy reform and improve lives.

The Wean Foundation accepts applications for Community Investment grants year-round. There is no

deadline to apply. More information is available at weanfoundation.org.