Local food truck losing business as events all over country get canceled

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local food truck owner says due to canceled events across the country, he is losing out on business.

“This is really one of the hardest seasons. So any event we can get is very important, and to lose those few events really hurts us,” said Alan Franco, owner of A Taste of N’awlns.

Alan Franco has been a chef for more than 30 years. He has had his food truck for about five.

But now, with concerns of the Coronavirus spreading, he is facing a decrease in sales.

“When all the warnings came out and everything, I’ve noticed we got a lot of events that were canceled. We had a big Myrtle Beach food truck rally that was supposed to happen the first of April, and it was anywhere between $16,000 to $20,000 worth of revenue in sales and we lost that,” he said.

He said there were other events lined up that have been canceled as well.

Franco says this is typically a slow season for the truck, so he relies heavily on the business he gets from catering events.

Still, Franco feels ordering from a food truck for daily meals is a cautious route to go, since he is the only person cooking and handling the food.

“We follow under the same health code as a restaurant does… It’s just me in the truck and there’s no other staff members or anything so there’s less chances of interaction with people that might have the virus,” he said.

Franco has his truck set up on South Avenue, next to Irish Bob’s and says he will be there everyday for the next five weeks from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

He says he is also still available for catering small events. For more information about the food truck and services offered, you can visit his Facebook page.