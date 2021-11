BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jobs Now has featured Summer Garden Food Manufacturing a couple of times. It has added a $2,500 bonus for qualifying positions.

Summer Garden is looking for production positions to fill a line making a new alfredo sauce, plus its world-famous barbecue and pasta sauces under various brands.

It has day and night work available.

Sanitation workers and even warehouse workers are needed at its distribution center, too.

The Summer Garden Food website has all the details.