More than 54 million people are expected to rely on food pantries through 2020

(WKBN) – The demand on local food banks is expected to pick up as many residents on unemployment will stop receiving an extra $600 a week next month.

If lawmakers can’t act by July 31, more than 20 million Americans will stop receiving that extra money.

That could cause a surge in the need for food. Putting food on the table will get harder and food banks will be picking up the slack.

According to Feeding America, more than 54 million people are expected to rely on food pantries through 2020.