Local florists see big uptick in Mother’s Day orders as some are distanced from Mom

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mother’s Day is just a few days away, and local shops are adjusting to help customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Many florists are seeing an uptick in business during the pandemic. Burkland Flowers in Boardman is seeing an increase of almost 250-300 percent in sales this week alone. The reason behind it is because more people aren’t able to physically be with their mom this year.

There are some effects COVID-19 is having on the shop. No customers have been allowed inside for almost a month and employees have taken extra precautions by wearing masks and gloves.

The coronavirus has put a lot of extra work on delivery drivers for the shop. They also aren’t getting as many varieties of flowers.

Owner Tom Butler said if you plan to order flowers from any shop, to do it as soon as possible and be flexible with your options.

“It’s been pretty stressful. We are trying to urge people to do designer’s choice. The flowers we get are fresh; they are beautiful, but there are certain items we are not going to be able to get once they run out,” Butler said. “The biggest thing is to order early. This year, a lot of florists will be shutting off all their services by Thursday and Friday.”

Other ideas for mom include some things you can do right now. Good Housekeeping suggests breakfast in bed, chores, virtual cooking or workout classes. You can also take tours with your mom of places you’d like to visit once the pandemic is over.