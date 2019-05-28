Local fireworks distributor asks Trump for China tariff exemption Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. President Donald Trump with Bruce Zoldan during a meeting in 2016. [ + - ] Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A local fireworks distributor is calling on President Trump to exempt the industry from new tariffs.

Earlier this month, President Trump threatened to place additional tariffs on $300 billion dollars worth of goods imported from China. That rhetoric struck fear in Bruce Zoldan of Youngstown-based Phantom Fireworks.

Many times, when tariffs are implemented, those goods can be bought from other manufacturers, however, that may not be the case when it comes to fireworks.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, nearly 95 percent of the 250 million pounds of fireworks imported by the U.S. every year come from China.

Zoldan told the Washington Post that it is "virtually impossible for our product to be made anywhere else but in China. If these tariffs happen, it'll be the greatest threat to our industry."

Zoldan is working on a formal request to be delivered to the White House next month.

While shipments for this year's Fourth of July celebrations shouldn't be affected, Zoldan warned customers would be hit hard next year, and many firework companies could go out of business.