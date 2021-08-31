Local firefighters travel to help against Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Calcutta firefighters were heading to Louisiana to help with search and rescue efforts in the destruction of Hurricane Ida.

On Tuesday, they were on their way to Houma, Louisiana.

One of them, Randy Schneider, says their trip took almost 20 hours because of the power outages and lack of gas along the way.

They saw trees toppled and buildings damages on their way, and Schneider says the biggest trouble so far has been the lack of power.

“As soon as we got here, we got out to assist with traffic control because all the traffic lights are out down here, and there’s no emergency services. They’re all doing search and rescue operations, which is where we’re actually trying to head to,” Schneider said.

Now that they’re in Houma, they plan to go door-to-door with the United Cajun Navy, cut trees down and clear roadways.

Schneider says they’ll be there a couple days.

When asked if there was any way for people here at home to help, he said any donations to the Calcutta Fire Department would help them with food and their stay.