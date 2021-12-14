LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Fire Department received some much-needed equipment Tuesday through the nonprofit organization First Responders First.

First News learned more about how the nonprofit organization got started and how they continue to help first responders in need.

Canfield firefighter Troy Kolar responded to a call on the Ohio turnpike in 2014. His firetruck got stuck.

After this incident, he and wife decided they wanted to work to give back to those who help others everyday, and that’s how the nonprofit First Responders First began.

“We did whatever we could to raise awareness to help other departments, that way maybe they won’t get hit,” Kolar said. “If it’s safety vests, or LED lighting for equipment, or traffic accident ahead signs, whatever we can do to help these other departments just to give them that extra hedge of safety.”

They did just that for the Liberty Fire Department, who received new safety vests and glasses. Abbie Buday, a Liberty firefighter and paramedic, said the help they have received from First Responders First means so much.

“Safety equipment is very important to us,” Buday said. “We also had a firetruck hit on a scene. We do our best with these trucks to block the traffic and keep our crews safe and these are just one extra thing that can help us do that.”

Liberty firefighters said their vests are worn out after all the calls they have answered.

“We’re the ones that everyone calls for help and so it’s really cool that we were able to make that call for help and that they were there to help us out,” Buday said.

The group has helped departments in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties but they will travel for anyone that needs help.

If you want to contact first responders first you can find more information on their Facebook page.