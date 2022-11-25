HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland firefighters were out Friday trying “fill the boot” to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

About 15 firefighters were positioned at the intersection of East Market Street and state Route 46.

These members of Howland Professional Firefighters Association Local 2786 were collecting donations from people driving by. In just four hours, firefighters collected $10,015.

All of the money will be donated to the MDA.

“We like to be involved in the community. We like to be out there. We like to be involved in the different charities. It’s just one way that we give back to our community. Our community here in Howland supports us, and we want to give back to them the best we can,” said Kevin Bloom, of the Howland Professional Firefighters Local 2786.

The International Association of Firefighters has collected money for the MDA since 1954. To date, firefighters from across the country have brought in more than $679 million for the nonprofit.